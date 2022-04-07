Billingham driveway firm accused of failing to carry out work in Hartlepool

Riverside Resin, based in Anlaby Close, Billingham, faced nine counts of knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Former director David Gillies, 41, and current director Rebecca Wilson, 39, appeared at a preliminary hearing to face the charges brought by Stockton Council.

A list of charges suggests the suspected wrongdoing took place between October 2019 and June last year – with alleged failures by the firm to carry out landscaping or work on driveways in Esh Winning, Stanley, Hartlepool and Darlington.

The case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

An alleged failure to carry out work on a garage extension in Hartlepool was also listed.

Wilson, of Anlaby Close, Billingham, and Gillies, of Victoria Avenue, Redcar, confirmed their names and addresses at the brief hearing.