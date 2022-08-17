Boost expected in bid to build new Hartlepool school

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee is to meet to discuss the proposals for the land off Brenda Road, to the south of Golden Flatts Primary school.

The school would be for children and young people with social and emotional mental health needs (SEMH).

The hybrid planning application, submitted by the council, looks to secure outline permission for the school, along with full detailed permission for the installation of an access road.

Land off Seaton Lane, Hartlepool, where a new school is likely to be built. Picture by FRANK REID.

Ahead of the meeting on Wednesday, August 24, a report from senior planning officer Stephanie Bell is recommending the application is approved.

The report said: “In view of the consideration of the wider benefits of the scheme, and the relatively marginal amount of green infrastructure land lost as a result, it is, on balance, considered that the development is acceptable”.

Recommendations state the approval is subject to conditions securing replacement green infrastructure and a biodiversity management plan in the area.

The proposed access road into the site is off Seaton Lane and would be about 255 metres in length.

Nine objections have been submitted over the proposals, with traffic worries and safety around the new access road, noise, and a lack of privacy for nearby homes being concerns raised.

Yet council planners stated the development would “not result” in any adverse impact on highway and pedestrian safety and the proposal is in line with local planning policies.