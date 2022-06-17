Boost in bid to 'upgrade and enhance' Hartlepool community allotment

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department earlier this year to add a number of outdoor buildings to the town’s Waverley Terrace Allotment Project.

Originally developed by the council’s adult services team with support from partners, the project was set up in 2007 by the Waverley Allotment Group to provide support and activities for adults, especially those with additional needs.

The plans would see four storage containers, three summer houses, two sheds and a greenhouse added, helping allow year-round use of the site.

The community allotments at Waverley Terrace. Picture by FRANK REID

The proposals are to go before the council planning committee on Wednesday, June 22, after three objections were received from nearby residents.

These raised concerns over “issues with parking, increased traffic, unnecessary noise, undesirable visitors to the site and increased issues with air pollution”.

However a report from council senior planning officer Stephanie Bell is recommending councillors approve the proposals.

It said: “The council’s planning policy section have confirmed that they support the proposal, as it is considered it would improve the viability of the existing allotments.”

A statement of community involvement submitted on behalf of the council, who are the applicant, say the move would allow them to provide further community benefits by focusing on different areas.

It said: “The separate areas would look to; address isolation, barriers to charitable food growth, obesity, education, confidence, skills, physical exercise barriers, mental health issues.”