Booze ban plans for Hartlepool Borough Council take step further as proposals referred to committee
Proposals to make Hartlepool Borough Council booze-free are taking a step closer.
Councillors are to review calls to ban the purchase of alcohol by the council.
Coun James Black initially called the ban at a full meeting of councillors back in March 2019, as part of a move to help save funds.
He said the the alcohol ruling should be added to the council’s constitution, and would enable councillors to ‘lead by example’ as he called for a motion on ‘banning the purchase of alcohol by the authority in its entirety’.
At the time he was told officers would be assessing arrangements as part of a civic expenditure review in the future.
Coun Black asked for an update at the latest full council meeting as part of a review of the minutes from the March meeting.
He said: “I just wanted to ask the council whether or not there had been any movement…which regards whether or not there’ll be a banning of the purchase of alcohol put in the constitution.”
Council chief solicitor Hayley Martin who said the issue had been referred to one of the council committees for further discussion.
She said: “That issue has been referred to constitution committee which is due to meet in July.”
At the March full council meeting, Coun Black said: “I would also like to propose we hold a recorded vote on the banning of the purchase of alcohol by the council, for the members, for the dignitaries, to lead by an example as per the rules that our officers follow everyday.”