Bungalows plan unveiled for derelict Hartlepool land

Bungalows could be built on the site of the former Wynyard House, in Wynyard Road, Hartlepool.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for the two-bedroomed affordable bungalows to be provided at the former Wynyard House site, in Wynyard Road, Hartlepool.

A design and access statement from Edwards Architecture, on behalf of the applicant North Star Housing Group, says the scheme will benefit the area.

It said: “The layout has been configured to provide a safe and pleasant environment for all of the residents, with private gardens as well as individual parking bays and an area of communal landscaping.

“Demand has been identified in this area for a mixed community of general needs and supported clients.

“We believe that the development will have a positive contribution to the area and its residents.”

The proposed six general needs bungalows would be designated for over 55s and will be designed accordingly to meet the needs of the older persons population, according to plans.

Along with a private garden for each bungalow, the site would feature a larger communal area, maintained by North Star, for residents to use.

This would “encourage users to get to know other residents living on the site, to help build relationships and form a cohesive community”, according to the plans.

The site was previously home to the Wynyard House office building and in 2019 council chiefs gave the go-ahead for the “vacant and vandalised” site to be demolished.