Calls for 'openness and transparency' from new Hartlepool Development Corporation

The Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) was created earlier this year to transform the town by “driving investment and cutting red tape”.

Led by Conservative Tees Valley Combined Authority Mayor (TVCA) Mayor Ben Houchen, it covers Oakesway Business Park, retail and leisure land – including Middleton Grange Shopping Centre – along with public areas and civic buildings.

But at the latest full meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council, Labour councillors voiced fears over the HDC’s operation and called for more transparency.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen is head of the new Hartlepool Development Corporation.

Councillor Jonathan Brash, deputy leader of the Labour group, said: “We want to work with the HDC. But we will require compromise to ensure the openness and transparency of the process.”

Concerns were raised by councillors over public meetings of the HDC board going into private sessions, as is permitted under the Local Government Act, to discuss financial matters.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, Labour group leader, added she was not against the HDC but found it “difficult to trust what is happening”.

A Labour motion, approved by majority vote, called on the council to write to the chair of the HDC board to make several requests.

These included that public assets previously owned by the council and transferred to the HDC are not sold or handed over without local authority approval.

Additionally it was requested any capital receipts from sales or revenue generated by the assets should go to the council to support its delivery of services.

The motion also called for the elected membership of the HDC board to reflect the political balance of the council and for the organisation to be scrutinised by the council’s audit and governance committee.

In response to the motion, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “The HDC was unanimously endorsed by the Labour group on Hartlepool Council and the masterplan was agreed by the board which includes the leader and the chair of the council.