Campervan conversion workshop in Hartlepool set to expand as plans go in for larger operation

Camper vans have seen a boom in popularity

The site is owned by UK Truck Sales and plans from Mr Benson at the company state the new building will be part showroom and part vehicle workshop.

A planning statement on behalf of the applicant, based on Casebourne Road, outlines how the development will help the business, who renovate vans.

It said: “The current business is operated by converting existing vehicles into day vans and campervans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site in question

“The finished campervan is then sold online.

“When a client is potentially interested or has purchased the vehicle, they are invited to the showroom to see the finished product and complete the sale.”

It adds “five full time jobs” will be created if the proposal is approved.

It comes as campervans continue to see a boom in popularity, accelerated by a large number of holidaymakers choosing to have breaks in the UK as covid makes international travel a less appealing prospect for some.

According to plans for the UK Truck Sales expansion, the workshop would be in operation Monday to Saturday, from 8.30am until 6pm.

The showroom would likely be in operation Monday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm, and weekends between 10am and 4pm by invitation only.

The building would be a steel frame construction with roller shutters in a “simplistic design” and in keeping with other units at the site.

Planning and design and access statements on behalf of the applicant also outline how the proposed development would benefit the area.

They said: “The proposal is for the construction of a new building to be used by an existing tenant to enable them to expand their business.

“The proposal will not have a detrimental effect on the local social and economic communities.

“The proposal is in line with planning policies and is of typical appearance of neighbouring buildings.”

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals by the end of next month by the council planning department.