Candidates revealed for Hart by-election after Hartlepool councillor Jean Robinson stood down
Five candidates have been announced who will be standing to become a councillor in the Hart ward by-election.
The by-election for the Hart seat is taking place on Thursday, July 25, and comes after Jean Robinson stepped down from the role at the start of June, after retiring due to health reasons.
She previously represented the Labour Party, but was listed as an Independent for the 2019/20 municipal year.
Five candidates have been put forward for the seat, with residents in Hart to head to the polls later this month to decide who they want to sit on the council.
The candidates (in alphabetical order by surname) are:
Graham Patrick CADDY- The For Britain Movement
Ian GRIFFITHS- Independent Union
Graham Lloyd HARRISON- UKIP
Ann JOHNSON- Labour Party
Michael James Brackstone RITCHIE- Green Party
Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes and amendments or cancellations of proxy votes must reach the electoral registration officer at the Civic Centre in Hartlepool by 5pm on Wednesday, July 10.
New applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the officer at the Civic Centre in Victoria Road, Hartlepool by 5pm on Wednesday, July 17.
There are two other seats in the Hart ward alongside the one subject to the by-election, held by Coun James Brewer and Coun Tom Cassidy from the Independent Union party.
A by-election was also held in the Hart ward in October last year, following the resignation of Labour’s Paul Beck, which was won by Independent Coun Brewer ahead of Labour, Conservative and Green Party candidates.