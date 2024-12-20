Card Factory set to take over empty unit at Hartlepool's Anchor Retail Park

By Nic Marko
Published 20th Dec 2024, 14:19 GMT
The identity of the shop set to open at a Hartlepool retail park has been revealed.

Proposals were recently given the go-ahead to bring the empty unit 9B at Anchor Retail Park back into use as a shop.

Documents submitted as part of the application from Canada Life Investments noted a tenant was “lined up to take the unit” although it was not named at the time.

Now further plans have been approved by Hartlepool Development Corporation for an illuminated sign displaying the Card Factory logo.

The Card Factory is to move into this empty unit on the Anchor Retail Park.The Card Factory is to move into this empty unit on the Anchor Retail Park.
The Card Factory is to move into this empty unit on the Anchor Retail Park.

The company has more than 1,070 branches across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

While card sales may have fallen since the advent of mobile phones and social media, Card Factory revealed earlier this year that 90 per cent of greeting cards are still bought in a store.

The premises, along with the neighbouring Greggs bakery shop, were previously home to Carphone Warehouse until 2020.

A tanning salon was originally planning to open in unit 9B.

