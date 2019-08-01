In 2017 councillors on Hartlepool Borough Council Planning committee approved plans from Wynyard Homes to build 31 bungalows on land off Dalton Heights, Dalton Piercy, which work has now started on.

At the time the plans attracted 65 objection letters from residents including a 79-signature petition from 49 homes in the village, however were ultimately approved by councillors.

The applicant has since submitted plans for minor amendments to be made to the scheme involving the position of the water main and garages, along with minor landscaping and road layout changes.

47 objections were submitted to the latest plans, reiterating how the original scheme was opposed by residents, worries over vehicle access, congestion and the visual appearance of the plans.

The application was referred to the planning committee due to the number of objections which were received, but the proposals were unanimously approved by councillors.

Graeme Pearson, from GAP Design, planning agent for the applicant, spoke at the meeting of the benefits of the development, and noted the latest plans were for amendments of a ‘very minor nature’.

He said: “This minor modification application is required to access the water main running across the site.

“Although the position has been recorded as being fairly accurate, the final exact location has required some small tweaking of a few bungalows and their garages.

“The development represents the town’s most concentrated development of bungalows in many years, providing much-needed single level development within the town. “

He added there is also ‘a few little tweaks’ to some of the bungalows due to how work has progressed in recent months.

Council senior planning officer Ryan Cowley had recommended the plans for approval ahead of the meeting, adding the majority of objections related to the principle of development previously approved.

No objections were submitted from technical consultees, however objections were submitted from the Hartlepool Rural Neighbourhood Plan Group and Dalton Piercy Parish Council.

The Hartlepool Rural Plan Group had submitted a statement reiterating in ‘the strongest terms’ its objection to the amendments and the original application.

No residents had attended the meeting to object, although written comments had been previously sent to the council.

One objection from a College Close resident said: “The poor vehicular access to the site is already causing difficulty and inconvenience in the village which is bound to increase as work progresses.”

Another objection, printed off and submitted by several residents, said the plans alter the finish to the bungalows.

It said: “The revised plans will simply accentuate the difference between the rest of the village and this development to the point that they can be considered as two separate entities.”