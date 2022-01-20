Co-op to be built as part of new parade of shops on edge of Hartlepool

Councillors backed a new shopping complex for Wynyard by 11 votes to nil at a Stockton Council planning committee on Wednesday.

Spaces have been set aside for a restaurant, hair salon, boutiques and a hot food takeaway on land north of the A689, off Hanzard Drive.

A total of 20 one and two-bedroom apartments have also got the thumbs up.

An artistic impression of how the parade will look.

The project garnered 10 letters of support in the run up to the verdict.

But there were almost a dozen objections too – with worries about how Wynyard’s infrastructure could cope.

Developer Thornex reduced the height of a proposed apartment block on the site after concerns were shared by nearby Applecross Grove residents.

A planning letter added: “Whilst the removal of four apartments will have viability implications on the development, we recognise the importance of delivering a much-needed local centre at Wynyard to support the major residential development which has, and is, coming forward.”

Another impression of how the parade is planned to look.

Resident Sue Finch hada statement read out to the committee on her behalf.

She added: “If building has to take place, I feel this application should be revised and resubmitted considering site access and layout, provision for one convenience store to keep everyone happy, a turning point for the school buses, charging points and an overflow car park for the estate.”

Planning agent Josh Woollard, on behalf of the developer, said the new centre and apartments had been earmarked in the Wynyard masterplan.

He confirmed the four apartments had been removed from plans to reduce impacts on residents.

Mr Woollard added: “The scheme itself presents an opportunity to deliver a key piece of infrastructure to support the Wynyard Park garden village.

“North of the A66, Wynyard Park does not currently have any services or facilities for existing residents – a concern expressed by residents and addressed in the 10 letters of support received.

“The scheme itself would deliver key facilities including a Co-op much like the existing successful Co-op in Wynyard village.”

The agent added that conditions would restrict noise – with an acoustic fence also planned.

The plan was approved unanimously after 20 minutes.