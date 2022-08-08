Concerns over plan for outdoor cocktail van and music at Hartlepool Marina

Wallis and Co at Hartlepool Marina has plans for outdoor event.

Bosses at Wallis & Co, located at Hartlepool Marina, submitted a ‘temporary event notice’ in July 2022 to sell alcohol from a cocktail van outside the venue, and also play recorded music via a DJ, on Saturday, August 13.

The document states the activities would take place between noon and 6pm at the front of their Navigation Point base.

However Hartlepool Borough Council’s Environmental Health Department has submitted an objection to the move due to concerns over potential “public nuisance” being caused by the playing of music.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to this, the local authority is required to hold a hearing, to consider all relevant evidence and make a decision as to whether the proposed event may proceed.

A council licensing sub-committee meeting has therefore been scheduled for 10am at the Civic Centre on Wednesday, August 10.

A response from Zoe Craig, environmental health manager at the council, said while she has “no concerns or issues” with alcohol being served from the van, she has worries over the playing of music.

She said there had been a history of problems in the area which had caused issues for residents, and there were concerns the issues could be exacerbated by the

The council officer said: “Unfortunately there is a history of noise complaints surrounding this area with residential properties above these premises.

“The likelihood of noise and public nuisance would be significant should the TEN [Temporary Event Notice] be granted allowing music to be relayed from the van that is expected to be situated in the car park at the front of the premises known as Wallis & Co.”

At the hearing, the three councillors on the committee will have the choice of deciding whether to either approve or reject the event notice.