Council tax bills 2024-25: How much most Hartlepool households will pay is revealed

Earlier in February Hartlepool Borough Council agreed a 0.99% increase in core council tax and a 2% rise in the adult social care precept for 2024-25.

This overall 2.99% uplift was below the total 4.99% rise recommended by council finance chiefs.

February’s meeting of full council has now approved the final figures subject to the addition of an additional precept for areas of town covered by parish councils.

Hartlepool borough councillors has confirmed how much most households within the borough will pay for the 2024-25 financial year.

Band A properties in Hartlepool not covered by a parish council, which accounts for the majority of households in the borough, will pay £48.81 a year more in overall council tax from April.

This reflects the rise backed by the council and includes figures decided independently by the Police and Crime Commissioner and Cleveland Fire Authority.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner increased its council tax precept for Band D properties across the region by £13 for 2024-25, equating to a £8.67 yearly rise for Band A homes, which 53% of households in Hartlepool are.

Cleveland Fire Authority implemented a 3% rise, which equates to an extra £1.73 on the annual bills of Band A households, to go towards supporting the fire service.

Excluding those homes which are still subject to parish council precepts, the new figures mean Band A households will see their annual council tax bill rise from £1,536.27 to £1,585.08, equating to a weekly rise of around 94p.

In total £1,322.95 will go to the council, including £187.50 from the adult social care precept, £202.49 to the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and £59.64 to Cleveland Fire Authority.

At a previous meeting, council leader councillor Mike Young said they “cannot in good conscience inflict” the 4.99% increase recommended by finance chiefs and assumed by government, hence proposing the smaller rise which was approved.

Cllr Young, who represents the Conservatives as part of the ruling council coalition, added they are “more than aware of the strain on residents’ finances over a number of years”.