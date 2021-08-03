Covid heroes offered free tickets to Hartlepool summer pantomime - here's how to nominate someone

The Snow White cast

People in Hartlepool are being encouraged to nominate ‘local Covid heroes’ who will be rewarded with complimentary tickets to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The family pantomime, which runs from Friday, August 20 to Monday, August 30 at Hartlepool Borough Hall, features Steph Aird in her pantomime debut as the Magic Mirror and Hartlepool’s own Britain’s Got Talent finalist, impressionist Danny Posthill.

As a special ‘thank you’ to the NHS and other individuals for their outstanding work during the COVID pandemic, the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Brenda Loynes has organised complimentary tickets to a special performance of Snow White on Sunday, August 22 at 2pm in the Borough Hall.

Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brenda Loynes

Councillor Loynes said: “Our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been at the front line of fighting COVID or keeping daily life moving - I very much hope they will appreciate this special ‘thank you’.”

She said the complimentary tickets are available to anyone who has made a significant contribution to fighting covid or helping keep daily life functioning during the pandemic.

People can nominate either themselves or others, and anyone wishing to do so can submit requests via the Borough Hall email address [email protected], stating their name, occupation or contribution to the pandemic fight and the number of tickets required.

Cllr Loynes said the council expected a high response so sadly cannot guarantee that all requests will be able to be fulfilled.

Those who receive the complimentary tickets will also have their names entered into a draw for two Hartlepool United season tickets, kindly donated by the Club to the Council.

The pantomime also features spellbinding special effects and a fabulous band including Great British Pantomime Award winner James Harrison – aka “the most enthusiastic man in show business.”

Tickets cost £18 for adults, £15 for children or £59 for a family ticket (2 adults and 2 children). Book at www.hartlepoolboroughhall.com or call 01429 890000.