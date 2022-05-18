Crunch meeting to decide key roles within Hartlepool Borough Council

It take place on Tuesday, May 24, at the Civic Centre, in Victoria Road, starting at 6pm.

It will see the council leader, deputy leader and ceremonial mayor elected for the coming year, along with appointments to committees, including voting on who should hold chair positions.

Following the latest council local elections, where 13 seats were contested, the Conservatives remain the largest group on the council, with 14 councillors.

This leaves them able to form a coalition with Independent Union and some independent councillors to lead the local authority, as has been the case since 2019.

Current council leader Cllr Shane Moore, who was re-elected in the Headland and Harbour ward, previously confirmed the local authority is set to again be led by a coalition between independents and Conservatives.

The Independent Union representative added he “would like” to continue as leader again for the coming year.

The meeting will mark the first since Cllr Gordon Cranney was re-elected to the Seaton ward earlier this month, just a week after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating against a woman at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

He was suspended by the Conservative Party and has since resigned from the group, meaning he remains on the council as an independent, despite calls to step down to allow a by-election to be held.

Earlier this month Hartlepool Conservatives issued a statement saying their councillors would boycott council meetings until Cllr Cranney resigns from the local authority and urged other members to do the same.

Anyone wishing to attend should phone (01429) 523568 or (01429) 523019 by midday on May 23 with council officers adding residents should not come if they have any Covid-19 symptoms.