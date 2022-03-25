'Culture change' needed to help women feel safer on the streets of Hartlepool

It comes after a question was asked at the latest Hartlepool Borough Council meeting from Labour group leader Cllr Brenda Harrison on what steps the authority is taking to address the issue.

She referenced the horrific kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard by an officer in the Metropolitan Police, but noted such events are “the tip of the iceberg”.

Cllr Shane Moore, council leader, stressed various steps are already being taken in the town to help women feel safer, adding it is a topic which will be picked up by the Safer Hartlepool Partnership in the near future.

Speaking at Thursday’s meeting, he said: “If we speak to the young women in general in Hartlepool then we’ll actually find out about what issues are here that we need to resolve.

“We need to speak to people because we need those lived experiences.”

He added steps already taken in Hartlepool include “significant investment” into CCTV coverage which is monitored by trained staff 24/7, with trigger plans in place if concerns arise around vulnerable women.

Door staff as part of the pubwatch scheme in the town are also trained to recognise where women under the influence of alcohol are at risk.

Two street lighting columns have been installed either side of Seaton railway bridge following concerns from residents, while investment has also been secured as part of the safer streets campaign.

Councillors from across political parties in Hartlepool stressed key culture improvements are needed on the issue in the town and nationwide, and conversations must continue to take place.

Cllr Harrison said: “If we can change the culture in Hartlepool through education and through examples, then we can go a long way I think.”

Cllr Amy Prince stressed the importance of men being allies for women, and said she was thankful for her council colleagues.

She said: “It’s clear that we all care about this issue and on stuff like this it’s fantastic to feel like we can do something together, even if we disagree on other things.”