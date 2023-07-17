Customers will need to use bank cards to spend a penny at proposed new Hartlepool toilets

Local authority chiefs last year outlined how the existing toilets at Seaton Carew Clock Tower are in a nearly 90 year-old listed building, making them “difficult to maintain” and any refurbishment work “very expensive”.

Councillors therefore agreed funding arrangements to provide £435,000 new facilities which would look to improve disabled access and address vandalism and antisocial behaviour, with a 30p charge for use of the toilets.

A planning application was subsequently submitted to provide nine unisex toilet cubicles, along with two accessibility toilets, on a grassed and sandy area to the north of the existing coach and car park.

A new toilet block is proposed for Seaton Carew.

The council proposals include the provision of a dedicated “changing places” unit for those who require additional personal assistance.

A decision is to be made by the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, July 19, with officers recommending the proposals are approved in a report ahead of the meeting.

It said: “The proposed development offers the opportunity to improve public facilities within Seaton Carew, which would assist in supporting tourism in the area.”

It added the development would “not have a significant negative impact” on any planning matters in the area.

The toilets would be provided across seven modular units replicating the existing beach huts nearby and be accessed via a contactless payment system, with no charge for the changing places unit.