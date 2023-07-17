News you can trust since 1877
Customers will need to use bank cards to spend a penny at proposed new Hartlepool toilets

Plans for new toilet facilities could be set to get the final go-ahead from councillors at an upcoming meeting.
By Nic Marko
Published 17th Jul 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read

Local authority chiefs last year outlined how the existing toilets at Seaton Carew Clock Tower are in a nearly 90 year-old listed building, making them “difficult to maintain” and any refurbishment work “very expensive”.

Councillors therefore agreed funding arrangements to provide £435,000 new facilities which would look to improve disabled access and address vandalism and antisocial behaviour, with a 30p charge for use of the toilets.

A planning application was subsequently submitted to provide nine unisex toilet cubicles, along with two accessibility toilets, on a grassed and sandy area to the north of the existing coach and car park.

A new toilet block is proposed for Seaton Carew.A new toilet block is proposed for Seaton Carew.
A new toilet block is proposed for Seaton Carew.
The council proposals include the provision of a dedicated “changing places” unit for those who require additional personal assistance.

A decision is to be made by the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, July 19, with officers recommending the proposals are approved in a report ahead of the meeting.

It said: “The proposed development offers the opportunity to improve public facilities within Seaton Carew, which would assist in supporting tourism in the area.”

It added the development would “not have a significant negative impact” on any planning matters in the area.

The toilets would be provided across seven modular units replicating the existing beach huts nearby and be accessed via a contactless payment system, with no charge for the changing places unit.

Three objections have been submitted by residents raising concerns such as over the 30p charge for use, preferring dedicated male and female toilets, and the existing facilities being in a more convenient location.

Related topics:HartlepoolCouncillorsSeaton Carew