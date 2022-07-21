D-Day for Hartlepool takeaway accused of illegally opening until 5am

Hartlepool Borough Council licensing department has called for King Kaz, in York Road, to face a review of its premises licence.

The site is permitted to provide “late night refreshment” until 3am for seven days a week.

But council licensing chiefs said they have observed trading “as late as 5am on a number of occasions”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King Kaz, in Hartlepool town centre, faces a licence review amid claims it has stayed open without permission until 5am.

Licensing officers have also raised concerns “someone suspected of acting as an unlicensed taxi driver has been operating” from the site in a “silver Ford Mondeo”.

The case will be heard by the council licensing sub-committee on Thursday, July 28, where councillors will make a decision over the site’s licence.

Meeting documents outline how King Kaz bosses have stated they “do not work with any unlicensed taxi drivers” and the suspect is “banned from the shop”.

The council licensing service’s review application said: “The premises licence holder is aware of the licensed hours on the premises licence but it regularly trades much later.

“The premises licence holder has been advised by the licensing service that King Kaz pizzeria was being used as a base for an unlicensed taxi driver but despite this, the unlicensed driver has continued to operate from the premises.”

A statement from Ian Harrison, the council’s trading standards and licensing manager, notes he has been in contact with the site since January over concerns.

He added that since April the council’s CCTV control room has been monitoring late night activity at King Kaz and the presence of the silver Ford Mondeo.

Numerous alleged incidents include six dates in which the vehicle has been pictured at the site, with incidents of the driver “going into the shop” and “giving lifts”, and seven occasions when the takeaway has remained open past its licensed hours.

The documents add the council team have concerns over the takeaway not responding to requests to provide CCTV footage.

Muhammad Umar Arshad is listed as the premises licence holder for the site.