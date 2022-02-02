D-day looms for Hartlepool store accused of selling vapes to pupils

This came after they received reports from “concerned parents and schools” that the nicotine delivery device, known as Geek Bars, were being sold to under 18s, which is illegal.

An 18-year-old council apprentice also visited the store to test purchase a Geek Bar Pro and was able to do so without any age checks, according to local authority reports.

Hartlepool store.

A council licensing sub-committee meeting has now been scheduled for Tuesday, February 8, to review the store’s licence.

A report from council officers to go before councillors states the store has not committed an offence under the Licensing Act as nicotine delivery devices are not “licensable products”.

Yet council trading standards officers have raised concerns over whether age checks are carried out when selling alcohol.

The council report said: “The shop’s failure to verify the age of the 18 year old apprentice, when she was attempting to purchase an age restricted product, combined with the number of children who attended the premises when trading standards were there, and other evidence available.

“It causes a concern that alcohol may be sold to underage people without age verification checks being carried out.”

Reports also noted the Geek Bar Pros which were allegedly sold are illegal in the UK due to the amount of nicotine they contain.

At the hearing councillors could decide to revoke the store’s licence, suspend it for up to three months or remove the designated premises supervisor from his position.

Other options include modifying the conditions on the licence, or taking no action.

Abdul Rizwan, manager at Charlie’s, speaking last month, said any Geek Bars young people have got from his store would have been bought for them by adults without the shop’s knowledge.

He stressed they operate a strict Challenge 25 policy and have never sold to under 18s.