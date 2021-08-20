Derelict Hartlepool hotel facing demolition as part of new homes plan

The Market Hotel in Lynn Street

Forty-eight homes would be located across land in Lynn Street, Hartlepool, which is currently home to a council depot, as well as a former drug and alcohol treatment centre, in Whitby Street, and the site of the derelict Market Hotel.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s plans state the properties would consist of bungalows, semi-detached and terraced houses and include 22 two-bedroom properties and 26 three-bedroom sites.

All would be owned and managed by the authority.

A planning statement from IDPartnership said the site would be a “bespoke residential development” and enhance the area.

It adds: “The ambition and vision is to create a high quality residential scheme providing quality housing in an attractive setting which responds to the site.

“The range and mix of housing proposed is viable, deliverable and will respond to the local need and demand for new homes.”

A design and access statement adds the proposals are part of the council’s “wider strategy to offer high quality housing stock to local residents”.

It also notes the work would help “continue the regeneration activity that has taken place along Church Street” such as the recent opening of the BIS, in Whitby Street.

Plans note the Market Hotel, which has been closed for 14 years, has “not survived in its original condition and internally virtually all features have been lost or badly damaged”, hence the reason for full demolition.

Documents also add “years of repeated fire damage from antisocial activity” have accelerated the deterioration, leaving it “dilapidated”.