Council chiefs have admitted staff morale "isn't great" but stressed they are doing "everything we can" to improve matters while also highlighting the impact of negative social media posts.

The comments came after Hartlepool Borough Council officers reported that the authority is facing an estimated overspend of £1.67million during the 2024-25 financial year.

This was an improvement on the £2.9million predicted at the end of June although officers noted the position is “still of significant concern”, particularly given the rising children’s social care costs.

Councillor Sue Little, speaking at the latest meeting of the finance and policy committee, said it was “absolutely brilliant” savings were still being found but raised concern over staff morale given reductions in employees over the years.

Denise McGuckin, the council’s managing director, admitted “staff morale isn’t great”, highlighting the cuts local government organisations have faced and continue to be impacted by.

She added: “I’m not going to sit here and say we can crack it overnight, we can’t, but we are doing everything we can to improve some things.

“There are lots of things at play, but I think we all have a role to play and to be honest with you some of the comments we see on social media, don’t forget officers read those as well?

“Some times actually staff come to me and say ‘why are we being knocked? Why are people having a go at the services we’re able to produce?’.”

She also highlighted how employees face stress at home, with many “impacted by the cost of living crisis”, and noted council health advocates are in place to support employees with their mental health.