Dozens object to plans to build 143 'large, executive' homes on edge of Hartlepool

Proposals are to go before Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee on Wednesday, March 15, for the development on 11.23 hectares of undeveloped agricultural land in Wynyard, south of the A689.

Applicant Robertson Homes wants to provide 143 new “large, executive” four, five and six-bed detached houses.

Yet 75 objections have been submitted with concerns including the loss of green space, increased traffic and noise and the lack of public services to support the housing growth.

Nearly 150 homes could be built on this land on the edge of Hartlepool.

A report from council planning officers ahead of the meeting, however, is recommending the proposals are approved.

But this would be subject to the completion of a legal agreement securing more than £2million from the developer towards various facilities and affordable housing in the surrounding area.

