Dozens of new homes to be built in Peterlee

Land adjacent to Shinwell Drive, Peterlee, where dozens of new homes are to be built. Picture: Google (March 2021)

Partner Construction and Believe Housing applied to Durham County Council for planning permission to build the homes near Shinwell Drive, Peterlee.

The proposals would put 23 two-bedroom, 30 three-bedroom and six four-bedroom houses on the 1.88-hectare site.

The applicant said it would bring construction jobs and redevelop a long-standing derelict brownfield site, enhancing the range and choice of homes in Peterlee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said it would provide public open space and economic benefits while seeking to reduce the carbon footprint of the development.

Two letters of objection were sent over the plan.

They raised concerns that schools were oversubscribed and the development would create additional pressure, though council education officers said there was existing provision in the area.

The objectors also spoke of harmful impact on the environment and wildlife habitats as well as additional strain on local resources and infrastructure.

Council officers felt the design and appearance of the homes was acceptable although the location was “not ideal”.

But senior planning officer Leigh Darby said in the report: “In summary it is considered that the principle of the proposed development is acceptable in planning terms.”

Planning officers recommended the scheme should be approved with conditions.

The conditions included the developer contributing £168,768 towards areas such as “healthcare facility space”, which would assist the NHS to cope with increased patient numbers.