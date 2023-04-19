News you can trust since 1877
Dozens of 'quality' new homes to be built on edge of Hartlepool

Plans for 143 new homes as part of continued housing growth on the outskirts of Hartlepool have been unanimously approved.

By Nic Marko
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 17:26 BST

Proposals went before Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee on Wednesday, April 19, for the development on 11.23 hectares of undeveloped agricultural land in Wynyard, south of the A689.

Applicant Robertson Homes will provide 143 new “large, executive” properties, comprising a mix of four, five and six-bed detached houses.

Seventy-six objections had been submitted against the plans from residents.

The land on the edge of Hartlepool where 143 homes are to be built.
The land on the edge of Hartlepool where 143 homes are to be built.
Keith Malcolm, from Wynyard Parish Council (Hartlepool), speaking to councillors, warned the development would increase pressure on “already busy roads” and not provide enough green space around the edges.

He added:”We consider the application an overdevelopment on the land and would urge councillors to consider a significant reduction in the number of houses proposed.

“We’re concerned about the sustainability of the area. Whilst the funding has been put aside for more amenities, we definitely don’t have it and we really need to have that now.”

Following discussions, councillors unanimously backed the recommendation of planning officers ahead of the meeting, who ruled “the benefits of the proposal outweigh the harm that would be caused”.

Wes English, from Robertson Homes, said the new scheme would build on existing quality housing in the area and provide an “accessible, attractive” open space in the middle of the development.

He said: “The site is identified for predominantly residential development in the Wynyard Masterplan and is well connected to the wider Wynyard development.”

The approval is subject to the completion of a legal agreement securing more than £2million from the developer towards various facilities and affordable housing in the surrounding area.

