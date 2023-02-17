Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to carry out the work at Grayfields Sports Pavilion, in Jesmond Gardens.

The application seeks to provide two covered stands, one with 100 seats and another with terraces allowing up to 60 people to stand along with turnstiles.

Submitted by Chris Murray, from FC Hartlepool, who play in the TWR Wearside League and who lease the site from the council, proposals also include building a first floor terrace at the site’s clubhouse, installing six floodlights and three flag poles.

FC Hartlepool are hoping to improve their facilities at the town's Grayfields Sports Pavilion.

A statement from Planning House in support of the application states the proposed development “will support the long term future and progression of FC Hartlepool”.

It said: “The overall improvement to facilities will allow the team to compete in the Northern League which will in turn bring larger clubs to the area.

“Improvements to the clubhouse will encourage use of the building for social functions associated with football teams and matches.

“The promotion to the Northern League would increase the sporting networking opportunities for this grassroots club as well as potential access to funding for further investment in the facilities.”

It added this would also provide a boost to local businesses, such as shops and services, while jobs for various trades would be created during the construction phase.

Documents state the “visually attractive” development would be of “high-quality design” and support the aspirations of the council to improve the site’s facilities.