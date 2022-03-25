Children sit in a refugee center in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Council chiefs revealed the news after calls from Labour councillors to write to the Government over the issue and make it easier for families to have safe passage to the UK.

Denise McGuckin, managing director, speaking at a full council meeting on March 24, said Hartlepool has its “first four families coming” from Ukraine, including a total of seven children.

She added: “I’m sure there’ll be more. We’re trying to speed up the process at this end with a really small team that has this on top of everything else.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors agreed to write a letter to the relevant Government departments to call on them to ensure those fleeing the conflict have a “swift, safe passage” into the UK, and stressing Hartlepool’s readiness to help.

Cllr Shane Moore, council leader, said it would be Friday (March 25) or Monday the first Ukrainian families would be welcomed into Hartlepool.

The Independent Union representative said: “We’ve received offers from members of the public in Hartlepool willing to host individuals and families who need our support.

“I am assured within our teams we will do our utmost to support refugees, as we’ve done over several years as we’ve welcomed families from Syria and Afghanistan.”

He added he was “really, really proud of the absolute heart that a small town like Hartlepool has” in showing support for refugees.

Labour councillors at the meeting, in raising the prospect of writing the letter, called on the Government to remove “red tape” to allow Hartlepool and other areas to help house refugees more quickly.

Group leader Cllr Brenda Harrison said: “Places like this are ready and willing to do our best, more than our best, but we have been restricted.

“We are waiting to do more than we are doing, but we’re waiting for them to give the thumbs up.”

Cllr Carl Richardson added it was crucial support is given to the women and children fleeing Ukraine.

He said: “These people are getting bombed every single day, it’s just unbelievable what’s happening there.