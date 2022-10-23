Five Hartlepool care homes experience Covid outbreaks although numbers 'reduce significantly'

Hartlepool Borough Council officers told a meeting there were 38 new resident cases from April to June 2022 and 61 staff cases.

This is a large decrease from the previous quarter when the numbers were 255 and 299 respectively.

The latest meeting of the council’s adult and community based services committee heard there were “five homes currently experiencing outbreaks at the moment, but with relatively small numbers”.

New figures about Covid cases in town care homes have been released by Hartlepool Borough Council.

Jill Harrison, director of adult and community based services, said: “There are still small numbers of covid outbreaks in care homes, obviously at a much smaller scale than we’ve had previously.

“We continue to monitor and support those along with health colleagues as appropriate.”

The overall reduction in cases is in line with regional and national data, according to officers.

The homes in question were not named.