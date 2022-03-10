Food and activities programme helps 5,500 children in Hartlepool

Hartlepool’s holiday activities and food programme was carried out during Easter, summer and Christmas holidays last year after Government funding was granted towards the initiative.

It is aimed at children who receive benefits-related free school meals, although others can also join in.

Council officers have reported in the summer holidays over 5,500 children and young people engaged in the range of activities on offer, including swimming, canoeing, dodgeball, bricklaying, dance, drama and more.

Food boxes were also delivered, providing ingredients and a recipe booklet for three nutritional family meals, as well as health information leaflets and an activity for a young person.

At Christmas over 3,200 young people benefited from activities from the programme, including visiting an ice rink, festive crafts, cooking and a roller disco.

The Government has now announced further investment into the scheme for the next three years, with Hartlepool awarded a maximum allocation of £595,500 to deliver the programme in 2022/23.

A report from Sally Robinson, council director for children’s and joint commissioning services, outlined the success of the initiative so far, with work already underway for the programme in “2022/23 and beyond”.

She said: “Feedback on the 2021 programme from providers and children and families was very positive with high levels of satisfaction with the offer.

“The range and choice of provision was seen as a strength.

“Children engaged well with the opportunities available, pop up events where children gather were particularly successful at engaging those harder to reach and less likely to engage in more structured, centre based activities.”

As part of the Government’s 2022/23 plans, every local authority must appoint a scheme coordinator to take responsibility for its delivery, and work has commenced on recruitment.

The delivery of the programme in Hartlepool is also overseen by a steering group, which is already established and made up of representatives from different organisations.

The initiatives carried out in summer 2021 were delivered by 34 different providers, with 28 involved in the Christmas programmes, which included council services, voluntary organisations, sports clubs and schools.

During both the summer and Christmas holiday programmes, the activities offered also all included the provision of a nutritional meal for young people.

The report is to go before the council children’s services committee on Tuesday (March 15) for discussion.

