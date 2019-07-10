Former Coral bookies in Hartlepool to become children's play centre after plans approved
A new children’s play centre is set to come to town at the site of a former betting shop after plans were given the go-ahead.
Proposals were submitted earlier this year to turn the former Coral site on Sydenham Road in Hartlepool into a children’s role play centre with a cafe.
The plans, submitted by Tracey Bromley, state the site will offer different play facilities for children aged between 0-7.
Hartlepool Borough Council planning officers have now approved the plan, stating it could provide a boost to the area with no adverse impact.
A report from planning officer James Blythe said: “The proposal would see the introduction of a facility that could be a positive addition to the local community and the principle of the development would not be unacceptable in this location.
“It is considered that the proposal is acceptable with respect to the impact on the visual amenity of the application site and the character and appearance of the surrounding area.”
The plans state the facility, located at the corner with Patterdale Street, will be open from 9m to 5pm Monday to Sunday, with the centre running four sessions a day each lasting 90 minutes.
All would be pre-bookable although walk-ins would be allowed if space is available.
A planning statement from the applicant states a variety of different activities will be available for children using the site, enabling them to learn while they play.
Plans state there is expected to be around 30 customers in the building at one time, based on 10 children and 20 accompanying adults, but the ratio may alter day to day.
Trained staff will also be on hand to prepare light meals and drinks for customers and plans state there will be a seating area, suitable for dining, where parents will also be able to supervise children.
The centre is to have two unisex toilets along with baby changing facilities as well as disabled access and facilities.
The plans also note several safety precautions will be in place to protect children.