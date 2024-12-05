Plans have been unanimously approved to convert a former care home into "much sought after" flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council last year for a change of use for Highnam Hall in Park Avenue.

The planning application from Borthwick Properties sought to create 14 self-contained flats at the site and provide 15 car parking spaces and cycle storage for 14 bicycles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grade II listed Victorian property, which overlooks Ward Jackson Park, has been vacant since 2015.

Former care home Highnam Hall, in Hartlepool, is to be transformed into flats.

In October that year the care home closed when it was placed under special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and 30 residents had to move out.

The proposals to bring the site back into use went before the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee where they were unanimously approved in line with recommendations from officers.

The approval is subject to the completion of a legal agreement securing £1,400 from the developer towards “habitat mitigation measures”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning agent Jonathan Loughrey, speaking at the meeting, said: “The accommodation will be finished to the highest standard and will be highly sought after.

“All of the flats have been designed above the minimum standards and provide a higher level of living which fits the surrounding area of West Park.

“We believe that in front of you now is the best use for the building.”

He added that the development would “restore key architectural features” of the site and no external alterations or amendments will take place other than required repairs and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Moss Body, vice chair of the committee, noted he “suspects” the flats would be “much sought after” and said the site is a “magnificent” and “very, very important listed building”.

Four objections had been submitted from residents raising concerns around the quality, operation and management of the proposed flats, along with worries including loss of privacy, fire safety and noise.

However, council planning officers noted the proposed use is “acceptable in principle” and the development “would not give rise to any significant impacts” on the building or area which would warrant refusal.

Previous proposals by The Care Home Group to restore the site as a “boutique” care facility providing residential care were approved by the council in 2018 but came to nothing.