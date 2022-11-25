Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department earlier this year for the development at the first floor of the Golden Sands building at 18-25 The Front, in Seaton Carew.

Applicant Lloyd Nichols, from Rubicon, outlined how they wanted to convert the site into a restaurant and bar serving hot food, alcohol and coffee.

The plans also included providing a live entertainment space for “comedy events, live music and karaoke” at the first floor venue which was previously home to a nightclub and an adjacent flat.

A report from council planning officers has now confirmed the proposals have been given the go-ahead.

It said: “It is considered that the proposal would not result in any significant adverse impacts upon the character and appearance of the host property and surrounding street scene, neighbour amenity or highway safety.

“It is considered it would improve the viability of the existing commercial business.”

Plans also include the installation of a new entrance feature to replace “old and tired signage”, the creation of a first floor terrace and other alterations such as to the first floor front elevation.

Documents add the new development will provide eight full-time and six part-time jobs.

A design and access statement from Corstorphine and Wright Architects said the proposals would provide a boost to the Seaton Carew Conservation Area where the site is located.

It said: “The existing nightclub area would be transformed into a new bar and entertainment space at the rear with new toilet facilities.

“The existing flat would become a smaller/private dining area and new kitchen to provide a food offering, as well as a new cellar to serve the bar.

“It needs to be said that in order for Seaton Carew to remain a popular tourist attraction, local destination and employment area, buildings like these need to allow for change in order to survive.”

It added the proposals show the building “can be adapted both in terms of functionality and aesthetics without detracting” from the area.