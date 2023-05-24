News you can trust since 1877
Former Hartlepool town centre repair shop to become tattoo studio

Plans have been approved to transform a former clothes repair shop in Hartlepool town centre into a tattoo studio.
By Nic Marko
Published 24th May 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:36 BST

Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to bring stall 21b at the Market Hall in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre back into use.

The application from Antonio Fernandes, who lives in the town, said the site has been “vacant for some time” after most recently being home to a clothes repair shop.

A planning statement noted the proposals would provide “a good quality tattoo parlour with more commercial appeal” to the shopping centre and help boost the local economy.

A former clothing repair shop in Hartlepool town centre is to become a tattoo studioA former clothing repair shop in Hartlepool town centre is to become a tattoo studio
It added this would be “to the significant benefit of the area and its community”.

Council planning officers have now confirmed the application has been approved, ruling it to be in line with local policies and paving the way for work to start.

The Market Hall is home to other stalls including a newsagents, butchers and greengrocers, while there remain numerous other empty units.

