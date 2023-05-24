Former Hartlepool town centre repair shop to become tattoo studio
Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to bring stall 21b at the Market Hall in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre back into use.
The application from Antonio Fernandes, who lives in the town, said the site has been “vacant for some time” after most recently being home to a clothes repair shop.
A planning statement noted the proposals would provide “a good quality tattoo parlour with more commercial appeal” to the shopping centre and help boost the local economy.
It added this would be “to the significant benefit of the area and its community”.
Council planning officers have now confirmed the application has been approved, ruling it to be in line with local policies and paving the way for work to start.
The Market Hall is home to other stalls including a newsagents, butchers and greengrocers, while there remain numerous other empty units.