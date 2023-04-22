Fresh bid to ensure new Hartlepool petrol station can open 24 hours a day

Proposals were approved by Hartlepool Borough Council planning department last year to demolish the former car valet centre in Stockton Road and build a “modern roadside services” development in its place.

This will include the construction of a new kiosk building, which will provide a small shop and toilet, while documents state “up to 14 jobs within the local area” will be created.

However, applicant SRJ Convenience was unsuccessful in gaining permission to open 24/7, with a condition from council officers put in place stating the fuel filling station and kiosk building shall only be able to open between 7am-11.30pm daily.

The former Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre, in Stockton Road, is to be transformed into a petrol station.

A subsequent application was submitted in a bid to remove that condition.

But this was rejected by council planners who ruled 24/7 opening would result in a “significant adverse impact” on nearby residents due to noise nuisance issues.

An appeal has now been lodged on behalf of the applicant, SRJ Convenience, meaning it will go to the national Planning Inspectorate for a final ruling.

A statement, submitted by ADS Design in support of the 24-hour operation, said it would have an “acceptable relationship” to the nearest residential properties.

It added: “There are sound planning reasons that justify support for the proposal in this location, based upon a shortfall of 24-hour roadside service provision in the southern area of Hartlepool, as well as the economic benefits.”

Work has yet to begin on the initial proposals to convert the site.

