Fresh twist in bid to build new Hartlepool homes

Last year Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee refused proposals for the three and four-bedroomed a homes at Southbrooke Farm, off Summerhill Lane, in line with recommendations from officers.

An appeal was lodged over the refusal on behalf of the applicant, Mike Dickinson, to the national Planning Inspectorate in a bid to get the decision overturned.

The site off Summerhill Lane, Hartlepool, where 14 new homes could be built.

Proposals have now again been submitted, this time by Compass Developments (NE), hoping to secure permission to build the 14 homes on the land.

The previous refusal centred around the applicant not agreeing to pay financial planning contributions to improve the area in line with the amount set by the council.

However a planning statement from JT Planning, on behalf of the applicant, says they hope to be able to come to an agreement to allow the “sustainable development” to commence.

It said: “The proposals are considered to be high quality in design and would deliver much needed housing for the local area.

“The applicant has provided evidence to substantiate their claim that the local planning authority (LPA) demands are unreasonable and would render the site unviable economically.

“The applicant will enter into further negotiations with the LPA in the hope that an agreement can be reached.”

It added the applicant “remains committed to contributing to local infrastructure” along with improving the “dilapidated state of the land”.