Greatham Sports Field to get shipping containers as new changing facilities
Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to remove existing portable buildings from Greatham Sports Field, in Station Road.
The units have been used as changing rooms for “nearly 10 years” but will be replaced by three purpose-built steel shipping containers painted green under the plans from Greatham Sports Field Association.
The application states the existing portable buildings are now “looking tired” and “needing constant repair”.
It adds a new permanent building was considered but ruled “well out of budget” with the shipping containers offering “good life span”.
Council planning officers have confirmed the proposals have been approved, adding the development will “enhance the range of facilities available” in the area.
Funding for the containers is coming from The Football Foundation and other money raised from grants.
The sports field association is currently home to six football teams, two for adult men, one for boys and three for girls.