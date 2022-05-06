Hartlepool Borough Council 2022 local election results in full

A total of 41 candidates standing for the 13 seats on the local authority up for election.
One councillor was elected for each of the 12 wards across the borough, apart from Rural West, where there were two vacancies after the sad passing of Ceremonial Mayor Councillor Brenda Loynes.
Burn Valley
Jonathan Brash* (Labour) 1183
James Brewer (Conservative) 531
De Bruce
Rachel Creevy* (Labour) 723
Tony Mann (Independent) 95
David Normandale (Conservative) 377
Anne Marie Waters (The For Britain Movement) 203
Fens and Greatham
Bob Buchan (Conservative) 964
Jennifer Elliott* (Labour) 922
Foggy Furze
Barry McKinstray (Liberal Democrats) 82
Melanie Morley (Labour) 631
Julie Mary Normandale (Conservative) 391
Darren Price* (Independent) 490
Hart
Sam Lee (Independent) 448
John Leedham (Conservative) 637
Cameron Sharp (Labour) 562
Headland and Harbour
Tom Bird (Conservative) 326
Shane Moore* (Hartlepool Independent Union) 683
Carole Thompson (Labour) 540
Manor House
Robert Darby (Conservative) 338
Pamela Hargreaves* (Labour) 612
Donna Hotham (Independent) 138
Steve Wright (Reform UK) 131
Rossmere
Moss Boddy* (Labour) 503
Jaime Horton (Independent) 366
Marc Owens (Conservative) 268
Steve Sandick (Reform UK) 43
Rural West (Two seats due to the recent death of the Ceremonial Mayor Cllr Brenda Loynes)
Andrew Martin-Wells (Conservative) 1188
Vivienne Neville (Liberal Democrats) 331
Scott Reeve (Conservative) 1144
Darab Rezai (Independent) 496
John Irving Tait (The North East Party) 191
Malcolm Walker (Labour) 626
Seaton
Gordon Cranney* (Conservative) 944
Martin Dunbar (Labour) 460
Glynis Jones (Reform UK) 295
Throston
Morgan Barker (Conservative) 339
Katherine Fiona Cook (Independent) 406
Amy Prince* (Labour) 765
Victoria
Gary Allen (Labour & Co-operative Party) 789
Jane Reeve (Conservative) 375
Trevor Rogan (Hartlepool Independent Union) 146