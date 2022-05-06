Hartlepool Borough Council 2022 local election results in full

A total of 41 candidates standing for the 13 seats on the local authority up for election.

One councillor was elected for each of the 12 wards across the borough, apart from Rural West, where there were two vacancies after the sad passing of Ceremonial Mayor Councillor Brenda Loynes.

Burn Valley

The count underway in Hartlepool.

Jonathan Brash* (Labour) 1183

James Brewer (Conservative) 531

De Bruce

Rachel Creevy* (Labour) 723

Tony Mann (Independent) 95

David Normandale (Conservative) 377

Anne Marie Waters (The For Britain Movement) 203

Fens and Greatham

Bob Buchan (Conservative) 964

Jennifer Elliott* (Labour) 922

Foggy Furze

Barry McKinstray (Liberal Democrats) 82

Melanie Morley (Labour) 631

Julie Mary Normandale (Conservative) 391

Darren Price* (Independent) 490

Hart

Sam Lee (Independent) 448

John Leedham (Conservative) 637

Cameron Sharp (Labour) 562

Headland and Harbour

Tom Bird (Conservative) 326

Shane Moore* (Hartlepool Independent Union) 683

Carole Thompson (Labour) 540

Manor House

Robert Darby (Conservative) 338

Pamela Hargreaves* (Labour) 612

Donna Hotham (Independent) 138

Steve Wright (Reform UK) 131

Rossmere

Moss Boddy* (Labour) 503

Jaime Horton (Independent) 366

Marc Owens (Conservative) 268

Steve Sandick (Reform UK) 43

Rural West (Two seats due to the recent death of the Ceremonial Mayor Cllr Brenda Loynes)

Andrew Martin-Wells (Conservative) 1188

Vivienne Neville (Liberal Democrats) 331

Scott Reeve (Conservative) 1144

Darab Rezai (Independent) 496

John Irving Tait (The North East Party) 191

Malcolm Walker (Labour) 626

Seaton

Gordon Cranney* (Conservative) 944

Martin Dunbar (Labour) 460

Glynis Jones (Reform UK) 295

Throston

Morgan Barker (Conservative) 339

Katherine Fiona Cook (Independent) 406

Amy Prince* (Labour) 765

Victoria

Gary Allen (Labour & Co-operative Party) 789

Jane Reeve (Conservative) 375