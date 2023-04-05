Hartlepool Borough Council is the freeholder of the Hartlepool Magistrates’ Court and Probation Building although the property has been held by His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) by way of a 999-year lease since 2005.

The rent under the lease was a “peppercorn” rate per year, meaning for a very low or nominal fee, and a service charge was also payable covering the cost of utilities and heating shared with the adjoining Civic Centre.

A council officer decision record, from managing director Denise McGuckin, states that, following a “lengthy period of negotiation and discussion” with HMCTS, terms have now been agreed for the surrender of the lease.

Hartlepool's law courts closed in 2017.

The report stated the courts building in Victoria Road has “been empty and disused since 2017, with no realistic prospect of re-use by the courts service or a sale or letting to a third party for other uses”.

It added: “Given its size, and prominence in the town centre, it has been considered a priority to progress regeneration of the site, the first step in this being acquisition of it by the council.

“The acquisition has been agreed as the financial terms are considered fair and reasonable.