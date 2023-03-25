News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
6 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
7 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Hartlepool Borough Council aims to buy disputed land in bid to build £25m new relief road

Councillors have approved pressing ahead with a £25million scheme to deliver a long-awaited new bypass.

By Nic Marko
Published 25th Mar 2023, 16:35 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 16:35 GMT

The Elwick bypass will feature a grade separated junction linked to the A19 and a new highway north of Elwick linking to existing roads.

Council officers have said it is key for “reducing the pressure on existing road networks and the economic impact of growing Hartlepool”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest full council meeting saw councillors confirm the use of a compulsory purchase order (CPO) and other related orders to acquire land which has “not yet proved possible to reach agreement” over.

Councillors are pressing ahead with £25m plans for a new Hartlepool relief road.
Councillors are pressing ahead with £25m plans for a new Hartlepool relief road.
Councillors are pressing ahead with £25m plans for a new Hartlepool relief road.
Most Popular

Council leader and independent union councillor Shane Moore said: “This is a really important infrastructure that is needed for the entire borough of Hartlepool, we can’t as a town grow without this new road.

“I hope this shows everybody that we do mean business, we are going to get cracking with this and we are going to continue doing everything that we’ve been doing in trying to make this town grow.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers previously said if the CPO process leads to a public inquiry then an inspector’s decision on land acquisition might not be reached until summer 2024.

At the end of last year a final design was confirmed with National Highways, with a planning application now lodged and awaiting validation.

Finance officers have said it is currently predicted the scheme will cost £24.497million with an “upper estimate” of £26.094million.

In total £8.345million will come from grant funding, with borrowing costs of between £14.832million and £16.429million also earmarked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The near one-mile long road will run from the locally named Devil’s Elbow, in Elwick Road, to the existing A19 junction at North Lane.

Read More
'We mean business' - Hartlepool Borough Council update on plans for an Elwick by...
Hartlepool Borough CouncilShane MooreHartlepoolA19