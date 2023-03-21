News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Borough Council confirms footpaths will be improved before Tall Ships Races

Work is to begin next month on a scheme to improve links between Hartlepool Marina, the town centre and Seaton Carew.

By Nic Marko
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:34 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 17:34 GMT

The Waterfront Connectivity scheme, one of five projects funded through the £25million Hartlepool Town Deal, comprises improvements to public realm infrastructure and footpaths.

A first phase of works will include the resurfacing of a promenade footpath adjacent to the Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club and measures to address steep ramps either side of a slipway which cuts through the promenade.

A new footpath will also be created along the water’s edge beside Slake Terrace which will connect the lock gates at the marina all the way around to the Old West Quay and beyond.

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Shane Moore next to of the land which is to be improved.
Council chiefs have said the works will benefit residents living in the marina and make the area more accessible for visitors ahead of the Tall Ships Races, which the town is hosting from July 6-9.

Councillor Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and a member of the Town Deal Board, said: “There are going to be an awful lot of visitors coming to Hartlepool.

“One of the main things we need to be able to do is ensure that while they are visiting Hartlepool they are able to get around safely and get the best possible impression of the town.

“It is really exciting news that the plans are progressing and that work on the ground will be starting next month.”

Darren Hankey, interim chair of the Town Deal Board, added the scheme will benefit visitors and town residents by making the area easier to navigate.

Following completion of the first phase of works, more improvements will follow.

