Hartlepool Borough Council election profiles: What your Seaton candidates have to say

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Seaton ward have to say:

Left to right, Seaton candidates Morgan Barker, David Innes and Sue Little. No images provided for Paul Manley and Stuart Williams.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Morgan Barker (Local Conservatives)

“I live in Seaton, have a real passion for the area and would love to become your local Conservative councillor.

“When the Conservative and independent coalition took over leadership of the council in 2019, it worked to resolve the important matter of Longscar Hall and, working with the owners, within a short period of time managed to have it demolished.

“If elected, I will work with the neighbourhood team to introduce an upgraded street cleaning and beautification strategy.

“This will be town wide but places like Seaton Carew have unique elements that need that extra bit of attention.

“My commitment is to also look at what happens next with the Longscar Hall site and to work with all parties to start to find a future plan that works for everyone.

“We want to continue this kind of positive action and delivery but can only do that with your vote.”

David Innes (Labour Party)

“My name is David Innes and I have spent the majority of my working life as the proprietor of a retail and wholesale stationery business here in Hartlepool.

“Since retirement I have worked as a taxi driver, giving me many opportunities to hear and discuss the issues that impact the people of Hartlepool.

“I want to use my experience and knowledge to help the residents of the Seaton ward to improve our area for everyone who lives here.

“From the pollution in our sea, to the smell from the landfill, to the challenges facing Seaton businesses, I want to help make Seaton a better place for every resident.

“Labour has changed and is ready to serve Hartlepool. You can find our local manifesto here: www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk.

Sue Little (Independent)

“I have served our ward since 2018, and have made a significant impact over this period, always ensuring your voice is heard and acted upon.

“I would like to continue to serve our community for the next term to guarantee that our vision for the Seaton ward becomes closer to reality.

“Over the past six years, as well as dealing with thousands of queries from residents, I have also accomplished a lot, some of which I have listed:

“* Promotion and involvement in the reduction of anti-social behaviour;

“* One of the founding volunteers that set back up Seaton Youth Club;

“* Held a round table with the Environment Agency and businesses for residents about nuisance odours;

“* Kept the beach wheelchairs in Seaton to help families make memories.

“I feel I have a lot more to give. I would be grateful if you could vote for Sue Little independent on the 2nd May.”

Paul Manley (Reform UK)

(No picture provided)

“I am delighted to stand as the Reform UK candidate for the Seaton ward.

“I think we need to be removing Hartlepool from the “merry go round” of mediocrity and failure offered by both the Labour and Conservative parties.

“As your councillor, I would challenge and question the use of council tax revenue to ensure areas of spending remain those of prime importance.

“I am a former Royal Navy engineering artificer who has proudly served on frigate, “destroyer” and submarine, and I intend to bring my professionalism and attention to detail to our local council.

“Vote for me to Reform our council.”

Stuart Williams (Green Party)