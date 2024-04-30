Hartlepool Borough Council election profiles: Your Rural West candidates have their say

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Rural West ward have to say:

From left, Scott Reeve and Malcolm Walker. No images provided for Angela Jackson and Stephen Ashfield.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Stephen Ashfield (Green Party)

(No statement or picture provided)

Angela Jackson (Reform UK)

(No picture provided)

“I’m standing in Rural West for Reform UK, I was a Conservative supporter for over 42 years.

“I decided to join Reform UK as I think we need to have a big shake up in this country and I believe the two main parties have really let us down.

“I honestly cannot tell you what I can do for you as that’s not what a councillor should be doing, it is what you want me to do for you.

“I work evenings from 4pm to 12pm, so have days to be contacted and will attend every council meeting and please be aware I am no push over and will speak my mind and will always be there for the people who need help.”

Scott Reeve (Local Conservatives)

“Looking at what the Conservatives have achieved over the last few years in the town is clear to see.

“The economic growth which has allowed for more opportunities, more jobs and therefore a thriving town is very clear to see.

“This hasn’t just had instantaneous results but this will continue to allow our town to thrive into the very near future and beyond.

“I pledge to work alongside fellow councillors to continue to bring more positive developments that will continue to make this great town the fantastic place it is.

“I also pledge to work with residents of Rural West as we look to put focus on keeping this wonderful ward as a vibrant area of the town to visit and live.

“I really hope you vote for me on May 2nd for Rural West ward.”

Malcolm Walker (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“After a career as a community development manager I have the experience, knowledge and focus to serve the people of Rural West.

“I believe that as a public sector organisation the council has a duty to put the public first in everything that it does.

“Residents are the boss, councillors work for them and I’m committed to working for the residents of Rural West.

“I want a stronger economy where our council spends your money on supporting local suppliers and jobs.

“I will fight for safer neighbourhoods by introducing a 24-hour response team to crack down on anti-social behaviour, licence bad landlords and clean up our communities by putting offenders to work.

“I’ll work every single day to improve Rural West for residents. Please support me in the local elections.