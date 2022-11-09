Councillors Sue Little and Leisa Smith last year called for improvements at the war memorial on The Green, in Seaton Carew, after stating they had been campaigning on the issue for around three years.

Ahead of the upcoming Remembrance commemorations both tomorrow and Sunday, Cllr Smith once again asked for the safety work to be carried out at the latest full council meeting.

The war memorial at Seaton Carew.

She added that 12 months had passed with no update on the potential improvements.

In response, the council’s managing director has apologised for the lack of progress while insisting the matter has not been forgotten about.

Councillors Little and Smith previously said the cobbled pavements and uneven surfaces around the site need to be made safer for elderly residents and veterans as well as more accessible for wheelchair users

Cllr Smith said: “I asked if we could write to the Secretary of State and take over the land so we could put it back to its former glory and make it safe for the veterans that stood round there every Remembrance Sunday.

“Can we please before the next Remembrance Sunday take ownership of the land and make it safe for those who want to pay their respects?”

Council officers previously outlined how the site is designated as a village green, which means permission is required from the Government for the work.

Denise McGuckin, council managing director, apologised that work had not been done prior to 2022’s Remembrance Sunday and said an update would be provided on the issue.

She said: “I don’t think it’s forgotten about, I think we’ve just had different priorities as a council.”

Wreaths will be laid at the memorial at noon on Sunday, November 13, following a Remembrance service at nearby Holy Trinity Church at 10.30am.