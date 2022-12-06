The Independent Union representative stressed that, although the project is taking longer than hoped due to the pandemic, funding and planning permission are both in place and work is planned to begin early next year.

Posting on Facebook, he said: “Unfortunately the project is taking longer than I would certainly have hoped but that is down to the fact that we started this just before covid hit and inevitably everything ended up delayed because of what happened.

How Hartlepool's Highlight leisure centre will look once complete.

“Hartlepool Borough Council is currently out to tender for builders and we are down to the final stages. These companies have until January to submit their final bids and the contract should be awarded in February.

“That means that if all goes to plan we should see groundworks starting as early as March/April 2023.”

He added it was his understanding that if no issues arise building work “should be completed back end of 2024”.

This is in line with the design and access statement from JBA Consulting submitted as part of its approved planning application.

The site will include “main, leisure and learning” swimming pools, a gym, fitness studios, a cafe, soft play areas, an NHS consultation suite and car parking.

