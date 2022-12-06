Hartlepool Borough Council leader reveals why town's new leisure centre 'is taking longer than I would certainly have hoped'
Work on flagship multi-million pound leisure facility is set to begin early next year after delays due to Covid-19, according to council chiefs.
Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Shane Moore has hit back following rumours around the progress of Highlight, the town’s proposed new flagship leisure development on the Waterfront.
The Independent Union representative stressed that, although the project is taking longer than hoped due to the pandemic, funding and planning permission are both in place and work is planned to begin early next year.
Posting on Facebook, he said: “Unfortunately the project is taking longer than I would certainly have hoped but that is down to the fact that we started this just before covid hit and inevitably everything ended up delayed because of what happened.
“Hartlepool Borough Council is currently out to tender for builders and we are down to the final stages. These companies have until January to submit their final bids and the contract should be awarded in February.
“That means that if all goes to plan we should see groundworks starting as early as March/April 2023.”
He added it was his understanding that if no issues arise building work “should be completed back end of 2024”.
This is in line with the design and access statement from JBA Consulting submitted as part of its approved planning application.
The site will include “main, leisure and learning” swimming pools, a gym, fitness studios, a cafe, soft play areas, an NHS consultation suite and car parking.
Funding plans for the facility on the former Jackson’s Landing site, which will replace Mill House Leisure Centre, were approved in 2020.