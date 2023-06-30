Hartlepool Borough Council meetings set to begin an hour later with more debate promised

Currently members of the public are allowed to submit questions to be answered at Hartlepool Borough Council.

They are also allowed to ask a supplementary question for clarification.

But in recent years councillors across the chamber have not been able to debate the topic and response given by the appropriate committee chair who answers.

Hartlepool Borough Council meetings could begin an hour later with more debate promised in response to questions from the public.

Following a request at a recent meeting, Hartlepool Borough Council’s constitution committee have considered whether to introduce an opportunity for councillor discussion as part of the process.

The committee agreed, with six in favour and two abstentions, to allow for councillors to debate the responses for 10 minutes if the member of the public is not satisfied that their question has been answered sufficiently.

Independent councillor Sue Little said: “It is a bit disappointing when somebody has gone through the trouble of submitting a question and nobody is debating it.”

Labour councillors Matthew Dodds and Brenda Harrison added the opportunity for debate is “important for transparency” and allows them to be “open and honest” with residents.

Independent Councillor Paddy Brown added it is “extremely important” that the debate remains around the question asked.

The committee also backed pushing the planned start time for full council meetings from 6pm to 7pm.

Cllr Harrison said this would be “more accommodating” and the extra hour would benefit residents and councillors who are working.

