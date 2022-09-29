Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs are to work with partners to create a network of spaces for residents to come together to “stay warm, enjoy a tea and biscuits and access other opportunities”.

It comes amid financial concerns such as rising energy bills, with council officers conceding “thousands of people across Hartlepool will be forced to make tough decisions” around heating, eating and what they do in life this winter.

A report to support the creation of “warm hubs”, which have already been seen in other areas around the country, was unanimously approved by councillors at the latest meeting of the finance and policy committee.

A map and directory will be developed across the town showing all of the places available across the public, private, health and voluntary sectors where people can go for warmth and company.

The meeting heard the council has already received interest in getting involved with the scheme from schools, colleagues in the voluntary sector, Cleveland Fire Brigade and more.

Officers added key council work will include making assets and facilities available, such as leisure centres, and providing extended accessibility during evenings.

Jill Harrison, council director of adult and community based services, said: “Hartlepool Warm Hubs will provide a safe space for those who need it and provide warmth without judgement.”

The proposals include creating a small grant scheme to allow registered organisations to apply for up to £250 to enhance their space and make it more accommodating.