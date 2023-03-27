Hartlepool Borough Council promises to make staff more 'menopause aware'

A motion was raised at the latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council noting a “lack of understanding on the effects of menopause in other workplaces and wider society”.

It comes after last year the council adopted a new menopause policy supporting their workforce, which was hailed by councillors.

Labour group leader Councillor Brenda Harrison proposed the motion, which called for the local authority to work with partners to educate residents on the topic, including challenges it can present to women in the workplace.

Hartlepool Borough Council is promising to do more to "promote and educate on the impact and symptoms of the menopause".

Cllr Harrison said: “This motion is to really raise awareness in all aspects of society, in the workplace, within families and in the wider community.

“I think there is a lack of understanding not only in work places and in some families, but I think also among some practising medical practitioners.”

Councillors across the chamber at Thursday’s meeting unanimously backed the motion, which stated the local authority will ensure all staff have an understanding of the support available.

It added they would continue to expand on the “good work” of the council to ensure employers in the borough are “menopause aware” and offer “flexible working in good conditions”.

Labour’s Councillor Melanie Morley, seconding the motion, said: “It’s the talking that makes the biggest difference, the policy is only great if we all share and talk about it.”

