Hartlepool Borough Council says fly tipping has dropped by third ahead of Tall Ships Races

Blocking off access to fly-tipping hot spots, increased use of CCTV coverage and awareness campaigns have all been steps taken to address the issue, according to Hartlepool Borough Council bosses.

It comes after a question was asked by a member of the public at the latest full council meeting on what steps were being taken to clear rubbish in Hartlepool ahead of July’s Tall Ships Races, which will see the town “in the spotlight” nationally.

Specific concerns were raised over a stretch of land between Skerne Road and Warren Road where rubbish is “dumped on a regular basis”.

Waste dumped in Skerne Road, Hartlepool.

Councillor Tom Cassidy, chair of the neighbourhood services committee, said a multi-agency fly-tipping prevention group has been taking action to tackle the issue.

This has included the “purchase and increased use of CCTV” and blocking access to rural fly-tipping hotspots.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Cassidy added: “While there is always more to be done, fly-tipping in Hartlepool has been reduced by approximately 30% last year.

“The community safety team have worked in conjunction with local businesses in the Skerne Road area and this partnership arrangement has helped to address the fly-tipping issues this location has suffered from.

Skerne Road.

“The installation of surveillance equipment has reduced the amount of fly-tipping that now occurs and has captured evidence of both vehicle-related crime and the dumping of waste by locals using wheelie bins.”

He added this evidence has allowed the team to investigate several cases and pursue further enquiries.