Hartlepool borough councillor 'stays true to promise' and cuts his council allowance in half

Councillor Jonathan Brash, deputy Labour group leader on the local authority, has been named as chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s audit and governance for 2023-24.

The role comes with a special responsibility allowance (SRA) of £8,330, according to the council’s constitution.

However Cllr Brash, who is also Labour candidate to become Hartlepool’s MP, has written to the council’s managing director to “immediately impose a 50% cut” on the SRA he receives for the role.

Hartlepool borough councillor Jonathan Brash.

In the letter he said “in the current economic crisis, it is imperative that we all do our part to support the services on which Hartlepool people rely”.

Cllr Brash has requested the savings made from cutting his SRA be used to support children’s play areas in the town.

The Burn Valley ward representative said: “The cuts that have been imposed on Hartlepool by the Conservatives means that things we once took for granted, like children’s play areas, are becoming harder and harder to fund.

“Cutting special allowances is a pledge that Labour made and I am pleased to stay true to that promise.

“I hope that this can make some difference to that and I will work with officers and community groups over the coming year to make best use of the money.”

