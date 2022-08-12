Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foggy Furze by-election will take place on Thursday, September 8, to fill the vacancy left by Stephen Picton, who recently confirmed he had made the “heartbreaking” decision to stand down due to his suffering with fibromyalgia.

The condition causes severe pain all over the body, chronic fatigue, spasms and ‘brain fog’ short term memory problems, with Mr Picton noting symptoms mean “he can’t take on board the paperwork he has to read”.

After an election notice was published on Wednesday, August 3, candidates had until 4pm on Thursday, August 11, to ensure nomination forms were completed.

Voters will go to the polls in September.

It has now been confirmed there will be four individuals contesting the by-election for the vacant seat on the council.

The candidates, in alphabetical order, are:

Barry MCKINSTRAY (Liberal Democrat)

Pamela SHURMER (Conservative Party)

Connor STALLARD (Independent)

Carole THOMPSON (Labour Party)

Applications for residents in the ward to register to vote in the by-election must reach the electoral registration officer by midnight on Monday, August 22, and can be made online at: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Meanwhile applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes and amendments or cancellations of proxy votes must be made by 5pm on Tuesday, August 23.

The deadline for new applications to vote by proxy at the election is 5pm on Wednesday, August 31.

In total the Foggy Furze ward has three seats on the council, one of which will be contested at the by-election.

In the latest local elections in May, Labour’s Councillor Melanie Morley gained a seat for her party by securing success in the ward ahead of independent Darren Price, who previously held the position.