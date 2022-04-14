Hartlepool car valet centre set to become 24-hour petrol station

The site in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, is currently home to Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre.

But the latest plans would see all existing buildings demolished to make way for the 24-hour petrol station.

Plans from applicant SRJ Convenience say the proposals would also feature the construction of a new kiosk building to provide “modern roadside services”, including a small shop and toilets.

The proposed development would result in a series of economic benefits including the creation of “up to 14 jobs within the local area”, according to planning documents.

A design and access statement, submitted by ADS Design in support of the proposals, says the site is “ideally suited” and the plans “will represent a positive contribution to the local area.”

It said: “The development will provide a high quality refuelling facility in a location that would benefit from such a service.

“The proposed petrol filling station facility represents a significant investment in the site which will ensure the long-term operational future of the facility by meeting the requirements of customers.”

The shop product range would include cigarettes, newspapers, magazines, snacks, sandwiches, dairy products, cold drinks, selected groceries and car accessories.

The development would also include car and cycle parking spaces, and the potential to provide two electric vehicle bays in the future.

The site previously operated as a petrol filling station before plans were approved in 2009 to convert it into a car valet centre.